"Best of Billy" till lördagens Stryktips-kupong

Hi guys, Billy Lansdowne here.

A challenging coupon this week. It feels like every other manager has been sacked or waiting for that knock on the door resulting in extra pressure on the players. Freddies Arsenal apparently suffering more than most. Add the fact that there are only four PL games this week my Championship knowledge should come in handy.

Here are my three “spik of the week” for Stryktipset.



Bournemouth – Liverpool 2



Liverpool have 43 points from 15 games and basically a full squad to choose from. Sadio Mané is flying. Origi and Shaqiri are not bad back up players and Allison is back between the sticks! Bournemouth have four straight defeats. King and Wilson not available. Everything points towards a Liverpool victory.



Cardiff – Barnsley 1



Cardiff are a strong home team only one home defeat this season. Very few injuries and new manager Neil Harris has got the team believing again. Barnsley are rock bottom with just two wins this season. They also have a new manager in Gerhard Struber and did get a result last game but Cardiff away is a different matter!



Fulham – Bristol City 1



Fulham have looked solid of late - four wins on the trot. Mitrovic 15 goals this season and more or less o full squad to choose from. Bristol C are still without key players Afobe and Kalas and Nathan Baker is doubtful. Scott Parkers Fulham will just edge this one.

Have a good’n!

Billy Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.