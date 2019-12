Veckans "Spik of the Week" från Billy Lansdowne

Billy Lansdowne here,

The mad season is upon us! A game every third day for the next couple of weeks. Injuries, player rotation and the January transfer window making life even harder. I am sticking with the tried and trusted this weekend.

Here are my three “spik of the week” for Stryktipset.

Man City – Leicester 1

Man City killed off (a very poor) Arsenal early last time out. De Bruyne looking back to his best. D. Silva is available again and both Sterling and Jesus are finding the net. Leicester didn’t get going against Norwich and had a tough cup match against Everton on Wednesday.

West Brom - Brentford 1

West Brom have gone 12 games without defeat. Are unbeaten at home this season and have Charlie Austin firing on all cylinders. Brentford are my solid banker when at home. However away at the Hawthorns is another kettle of fish.

QPR – Charlton 1

QPR were poor last week losing 5-3 away at Barnsley however Saturdays London derby at home against and out of form Charlton should put them back on track. Charlton have a couple of key players (Williams and Field) ruled out through injury add the fact that they are struggling away from home (3 straight defeats) makes this a bridge too far.

I am off to London this weekend to get into the Christmas spirit.Have a good’n!

Billy "Mr Tipslördag" Lansdowne