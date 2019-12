"Spik of the week" tillbaka - rygga Best of Billy till Stryktipset

Hi guys, Billy Lansdowne here.

Once again an interesting collection of matches to get my teeth into! The PL is starting to take shape with the expected top teams on the rise! The Championship however is like a hornets nest and I don’t want to get stung this weekend!

Here are my three “spik of the week” for Stryktipset.

Chelsea – Bournemouth 1

Tammy Abraham is becoming a key player for Chelsea and he looked sharp in midweek! Not many injuries for Chelsea and a young squad getting better all the time. Bournemouth now have 5 defeats in a row and have their 2 best defenders Nathan Ake and Steve Cook injured!

Leicester – Norwich 1

Leicester are firing on all cylinders. 9 wins in a row in all competitions. Vardy has scored in 8 consecutive games and their defence is the best in the League conceding just 10 goals thus far! Norwich are now struggling after a bright start. Only one away win so far and win number two will have to wait.

Brentford – Fulham 1

Brentford are a strong home side and will be looking forward to this west London derby. They have been defending solidly of late and have Olle Watkins (13 goals) upfront looking sharp. Fulham have not been functioning the last 2 games and have been relying too heavily on Mitrovic! Hopefully Pontus Jansson will keep him quiet this weekend.

Have a good’n!

Billy “Mr Tipslördag” Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.