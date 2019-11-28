Sök
Svenska cupen

Svenska cupen alla datum och tider - lag för lag

Idag 13:07
Adam Berlin Skribent
I februari drar Svenska Cupen igång och nu är alla matchdagar bekräftade. Här finns det fullständiga spelschemat till turneringen där BK Häcken är regerande mästare. 

22:a februari är bekräftat som första speldatum, när bland annat regerande svenska mästaren Djurgården sparkar igång turnering mot Dalkurd. Lottningen gjordes tidigare i höstas, men nu har speldatumen bekräftats och all information finns löpande för att följa just ditt favoritlag. 

Spelschemat för svenska cupens gruppspel

Alla matcher av svenska cupens gruppspel kommer att visas i C Mores kanaler.

Grupp 1:

22 februari, 12.30: Djurgården – Dalkurd. C More Fotboll

22 februari, 12.30: Sandviken – Mjällby. C More Live

2 mars, 19.00: Sandvikens IF - Djurgårdens IF. C More Fotboll

2 mars, 19.00: Mjällby AIF – Dalkurd FF. C More Live

7 mars, 14.30: Dalkurd FF - Sandvikens IF. C More Live

7 mars, 14.30: Djurgårdens IF - Mjällby AIF. C More Fotboll

Grupp 2:

23 februari, 14.30: Malmö FF - Syrianska FC. C More Live

23 februari, 14.30: FK Karlskrona - AFC Eskilstuna. C More Live 3

1 mars, 14.30: FK Karlskrona - Malmö FF. C More Live 2

1 mars, 14.30: AFC Eskilstuna - Syrianska FC. C More Live 3

8 mars, 14.30: Syrianska FC - FK Karlskrona. C More Live 4

8 mars, 14.30: Malmö FF - AFC Eskilstuna. C More Fotboll

Grupp 3: 

24 februari, 19.00: Hammarby IF - Varbergs Bois. C More Fotboll

24 februari, 19.00: Gif Sundsvall - IF Brommapojkarna. C More Live

1 mars, 16.30: IF Brommapojkarna - Hammarby IF. Sportkanalen

1 mars, 16.30: Gif Sundsvall - Varbergs Bois. C More Fotboll

8 mars, 12.30: Varbergs Bois - Brommapojkarna. C More Fotboll

8 mars, 12.30: Hammarby IF - Gif Sundsvall. Sportkanalen

Grupp 4:

23 februari, 12.30: AIK - Jönköpings Södra. C More Fotboll

23 februari, 12.30: Kalmar FF - Örgryte IS. Sportkanalen

1 mars, 14.30: Örgryte IS - AIK. C More Fotboll

1 mars, 14.30: Kalmar FF - Jönköpings Södra. C More Live

9 mars, 19.00: Jönköpings Södra - Örgryte IS. C More Live

9 mars, 19.00: AIK - Kalmar FF. C More Fotboll

Grupp 5:

23 februari, 14.30: IFK Norrköping - Halmstads BK. C More Fotboll

23 februari, 14.30: Tvååkers IF - Falkenbergs FF. C More Live 2

1 mars, 12.30: Tvååkers IF - IFK Norrköping. C More Live

1 mars, 12.30: Falkenbergs FF - Halmstads BK. C More Fotboll

7 mars, 16.30: Halmstads BK - Tvååkers IF. C More Live

7 mars, 16.30: IFK Norrköping - Falkenbergs FF. C More Fotboll

Grupp 6:

23 februari, 16.30: BK Häcken - Gais. Sportkanalen

23 februari, 16.30: Eskilsminne IF - Östersunds FK. C More Fotboll

29 februari, 14.30: Eskilsminne IF - BK Häcken. C More Live

29 februari, 14.30: Östersunds FK - Gais. C More Fotboll

8 mars, 14.30: Gais - Eskilsminne IF. C More Live 3

8 mars, 14.30: BK Häcken - Östersunds FK. C More Live

Grupp 7: 

22 februari, 16.30: IFK Göteborg - Västerås SK. C More Fotboll

22 februari, 16.30: Sollentuna FF - IK Sirius. C More Live 5

29 februari, 12.30: Sollentuna FF - IFK Göteborg. C More Fotboll

29 februari, 12.30: IK Sirius - Västerås SK. C More Live

7 mars, 12.30: Västerås SK - Sollentuna FF. C More Live

7 mars, 12.30: IFK Göteborg - IK Sirius. C More Fotboll

Grupp 8: 

22 februari, 14.30: IF Elfsborg - IK Brage. C More Fotboll

22 februari, 14.30: Oskarshamns AIK - Örebro SK. C More Live 5

29 februari, 16.30: Oskarshamns AIK - IF Elfsborg. C More Fotboll

29 februari, 16.30: Örebro SK - IK Brage. C More Live

8 mars, 16.30: IK Brage - Oskarshamns AIK. C More Fotboll

8 mars, 16.30: IF Elfsborg - Örebro SK. Sportkanalen

tisdag 26 november
14:00 Juventus U19 - Atletico Madrid U19 UEFA Youth League
Viaplay
16:00 Real Madrid U19 - PSG U19 UEFA Youth League
Viaplay
18:55 Lokomotiv Moskva - Bayer Leverkusen EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Fotboll HD
18:55 Galatasaray - Club Brügge EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay TV6
21:00 Atalanta - Dinamo Zagreb EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Hockey HD
21:00 Manchester City - Shakhtar Donetsk EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Sport HD
21:00 Real Madrid - Paris SG EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Sport Premium HD
21:00 Tottenham - Olympiakos EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Fotboll HD
21:00 Juventus - Atletico Madrid EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay TV6 Viasat Ultra HD
21:00 Röda Stjärnan - Bayern München EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Motor HD
21:00 Reading - Leeds Championship
Viaplay TV3 Sport
onsdag 27 november
14:00 Barcelona U19 - Borussia Dortmund U19 UEFA Youth League
Viaplay
18:55 Zenit St Petersburg - Lyon EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Sport HD
18:55 Valencia - Chelsea EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Fotboll HD
21:00 Lille - Ajax EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Sport HD
21:00 Genk - FC Salzburg EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Hockey HD
21:00 Slavia Prag - Inter EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay TV3 Sport
21:00 West Bromwich - Bristol City Championship
Viaplay
21:00 Barcelona - Borussia Dortmund EUROPA: Champions League
Viaplay Viasat Fotboll HD
torsdag 28 november
16:50 Krasnodar - Basel UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
16:50 FC Astana - Manchester U UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player Eurosport 1
16:50 Trabzonspor - Getafe UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
18:55 Ferencvaros - Espanyol UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
18:55 Young Boys - FC Porto UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
18:55 Istanbul Basaksehir - Roma UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player Eurosport 1
18:55 Besiktas - Slovan Bratislava UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
18:55 Wolfsberger AC - Borussia M'gladbach UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
18:55 St Etienne - Gent UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
18:55 AZ - Partizan Belgrad UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
18:55 Braga - Wolverhampton UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
21:00 Rosenborg - LASK Linz UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
21:00 Dudelange - Apoel Nicosia UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
21:00 Sevilla - Karabach UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
21:00 Lazio - CFR Cluj UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
21:00 FC Lugano - FC Köpenhamn UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
21:00 Arsenal - Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player Eurosport 1
21:00 Sporting Lissabon - PSV Eindhoven UEFA Europa League
Eurosport Player
fredag 29 november
19:00 Lyngby - FC Nordsjälland Superligaen
Viaplay
20:00 Guingamp - Caen Frankrike Ligue 2
Viaplay
20:00 Valenciennes - Lens Frankrike Ligue 2
Viaplay
20:30 Schalke - Union Berlin Bundesliga
Viaplay Viasat Sport Premium HD
20:45 Swansea - Fulham Championship
TV3 Sport Viaplay
20:45 Marseille - Brest Ligue 1
Viaplay Viasat Fotboll HD
21:00 Celta Vigo - Valladolid La Liga
C More Stream C More Fotboll
lördag 30 november
13:00 Alaves - Real Madrid La Liga
C More Stream C More Fotboll
13:30 Charlton - Sheffield Wednesday Championship
Viaplay TV3 Sport
15:00 Brescia - Atalanta Serie A
C More Stream C More Live
15:30 FC Köln - Augsburg Bundesliga
Viaplay
15:30 Paderborn - RB Leipzig Bundesliga
Viaplay Viasat Sport HD
16:00 Chelsea - West Ham Premier League
Viaplay
16:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth Premier League
Viaplay
16:00 Real Sociedad - Eibar La Liga
C More Stream C More Fotboll
16:00 Burnley - Crystal Palace Premier League
Viaplay
17:30 Strasbourg - Lyon Ligue 1
Viaplay Viasat Sport HD
18:00 Genoa - Torino Serie A
C More Stream C More Live
18:30 Bayern München - Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga
Viaplay Viasat Fotboll HD Viasat Ultra HD
18:30 Mallorca - Real Betis La Liga
C More Stream C More Fotboll
20:00 Nice - Angers Ligue 1
Viaplay
20:00 Lille - Dijon Ligue 1
Viaplay Viasat Sport HD
20:00 Reims - Bordeaux Ligue 1
Viaplay
20:00 Montpellier - Amiens Ligue 1
Viaplay
20:30 Genk - Sint-Truidense Belgien Jupiler League
Viaplay
20:45 Fiorentina - Lecce Serie A
C More Stream Sportkanalen
söndag 01 december
11:45 FC Köpenhamn - Bröndby Superligaen
Viaplay
12:15 Twente - Ajax Eredivisie
Viaplay
12:30 Juventus - Sassuolo Serie A
C More Stream C More Fotboll Strive
13:00 Ross County - Celtic Skottland Premiership
Viaplay TV3 Sport
14:00 Bayern München dam - SGS Essen dam Bundesliga Damer
Viaplay Viasat Sport HD
14:00 Athletic Bilbao - Granada La Liga
C More Stream C More Live
15:00 Wolverhampton - Sheffield United Premier League
Viaplay
15:00 Nantes - Toulouse Ligue 1
Viaplay
15:00 Inter - SPAL Serie A
C More Stream C More Fotboll Strive
15:00 Lazio - Udinese Serie A
C More Stream C More Live 4 Strive
15:00 Norwich - Arsenal Premier League
Viaplay Viasat Sport Premium HD
16:00 West Ham Damer - Manchester United Damer Women’s Super League
Viaplay Viasat Sport HD
16:00 Espanyol - Osasuna La Liga
C More Stream Sportkanalen Strive
17:00 Rennes - St Etienne Ligue 1
Viaplay
17:30 Manchester U - Aston Villa Premier League
Viaplay
17:30 Leicester - Everton Premier League
Viaplay Viasat Sport Premium HD
18:00 Wolfsburg - Werder Bremen Bundesliga
Viaplay Viasat Fotboll HD
18:00 Napoli - Bologna Serie A
C More Stream C More Fotboll Strive
18:30 Getafe - Levante La Liga
C More Stream C More Live Strive
20:45 Verona - Roma Serie A
C More Stream C More Live
21:00 Monaco - Paris SG Ligue 1
Viaplay Viasat Sport Premium HD
måndag 02 december
19:00 FC Midtjylland - Silkeborg Superligaen
Viaplay Viasat Ultra HD
20:45 Preston - West Bromwich Championship
Viaplay TV3 Sport
tisdag 03 december
19:00 Brest - Strasbourg Ligue 1
Viaplay
19:00 Bordeaux - Nimes Ligue 1
Viaplay
19:00 Angers - Marseille Ligue 1
Viaplay
21:05 Lyon - Lille Ligue 1
Viaplay
21:15 Burnley - Manchester City Premier League
Viasat Sport Premium HD
onsdag 04 december
19:00 Amiens - Reims Ligue 1
Viaplay
19:00 Toulouse - Monaco Ligue 1
Viaplay
20:30 Southampton - Norwich Premier League
Viaplay
20:30 Manchester U - Tottenham Premier League
Viaplay Viasat Sport Premium HD
20:30 Leicester - Watford Premier League
Viaplay
20:30 Wolverhampton - West Ham Premier League
Viaplay
20:30 Chelsea - Aston Villa Premier League
Viaplay
21:05 Paris SG - Nantes Ligue 1
Viaplay
Allsvenskan 2019 / 2019
# LAG M V O F GA P
1 Djurgårdens IF 30 20 6 4 34 66
2 Malmö FF 30 19 8 3 40 65
3 Hammarby IF 30 20 5 5 37 65
4 AIK 30 19 5 6 23 62
5 IFK Norrköping 30 16 9 5 28 57
6 BK Häcken 30 14 7 9 15 49
7 IFK Göteborg 30 13 9 8 15 48
8 IF Elfsborg 30 11 10 9 -1 43
9 Örebro SK 30 9 6 15 -16 33
10 Helsingborgs IF 30 8 6 16 -20 30
11 IK Sirius FK 30 8 5 17 -17 29
12 Östersunds FK 30 5 10 15 -25 25
13 Falkenbergs FF 30 6 7 17 -37 25
14 Kalmar FF 30 4 11 15 -25 23
15 GIF Sundsvall 30 4 8 18 -19 20
16 AFC Eskilstuna 30 4 8 18 -32 20

