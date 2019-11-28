Svenska cupen alla datum och tider - lag för lag

I februari drar Svenska Cupen igång och nu är alla matchdagar bekräftade. Här finns det fullständiga spelschemat till turneringen där BK Häcken är regerande mästare.

22:a februari är bekräftat som första speldatum, när bland annat regerande svenska mästaren Djurgården sparkar igång turnering mot Dalkurd. Lottningen gjordes tidigare i höstas, men nu har speldatumen bekräftats och all information finns löpande för att följa just ditt favoritlag.

Spelschemat för svenska cupens gruppspel

Alla matcher av svenska cupens gruppspel kommer att visas i C Mores kanaler.

Grupp 1:

22 februari, 12.30: Djurgården – Dalkurd. C More Fotboll

22 februari, 12.30: Sandviken – Mjällby. C More Live

2 mars, 19.00: Sandvikens IF - Djurgårdens IF. C More Fotboll

2 mars, 19.00: Mjällby AIF – Dalkurd FF. C More Live

7 mars, 14.30: Dalkurd FF - Sandvikens IF. C More Live

7 mars, 14.30: Djurgårdens IF - Mjällby AIF. C More Fotboll

Grupp 2:

23 februari, 14.30: Malmö FF - Syrianska FC. C More Live

23 februari, 14.30: FK Karlskrona - AFC Eskilstuna. C More Live 3

1 mars, 14.30: FK Karlskrona - Malmö FF. C More Live 2

1 mars, 14.30: AFC Eskilstuna - Syrianska FC. C More Live 3

8 mars, 14.30: Syrianska FC - FK Karlskrona. C More Live 4

8 mars, 14.30: Malmö FF - AFC Eskilstuna. C More Fotboll

Grupp 3:

24 februari, 19.00: Hammarby IF - Varbergs Bois. C More Fotboll

24 februari, 19.00: Gif Sundsvall - IF Brommapojkarna. C More Live

1 mars, 16.30: IF Brommapojkarna - Hammarby IF. Sportkanalen

1 mars, 16.30: Gif Sundsvall - Varbergs Bois. C More Fotboll

8 mars, 12.30: Varbergs Bois - Brommapojkarna. C More Fotboll

8 mars, 12.30: Hammarby IF - Gif Sundsvall. Sportkanalen

Grupp 4:

23 februari, 12.30: AIK - Jönköpings Södra. C More Fotboll

23 februari, 12.30: Kalmar FF - Örgryte IS. Sportkanalen

1 mars, 14.30: Örgryte IS - AIK. C More Fotboll

1 mars, 14.30: Kalmar FF - Jönköpings Södra. C More Live

9 mars, 19.00: Jönköpings Södra - Örgryte IS. C More Live

9 mars, 19.00: AIK - Kalmar FF. C More Fotboll

Grupp 5:

23 februari, 14.30: IFK Norrköping - Halmstads BK. C More Fotboll

23 februari, 14.30: Tvååkers IF - Falkenbergs FF. C More Live 2

1 mars, 12.30: Tvååkers IF - IFK Norrköping. C More Live

1 mars, 12.30: Falkenbergs FF - Halmstads BK. C More Fotboll

7 mars, 16.30: Halmstads BK - Tvååkers IF. C More Live

7 mars, 16.30: IFK Norrköping - Falkenbergs FF. C More Fotboll

Grupp 6:

23 februari, 16.30: BK Häcken - Gais. Sportkanalen

23 februari, 16.30: Eskilsminne IF - Östersunds FK. C More Fotboll

29 februari, 14.30: Eskilsminne IF - BK Häcken. C More Live

29 februari, 14.30: Östersunds FK - Gais. C More Fotboll

8 mars, 14.30: Gais - Eskilsminne IF. C More Live 3

8 mars, 14.30: BK Häcken - Östersunds FK. C More Live

Grupp 7:

22 februari, 16.30: IFK Göteborg - Västerås SK. C More Fotboll

22 februari, 16.30: Sollentuna FF - IK Sirius. C More Live 5

29 februari, 12.30: Sollentuna FF - IFK Göteborg. C More Fotboll

29 februari, 12.30: IK Sirius - Västerås SK. C More Live

7 mars, 12.30: Västerås SK - Sollentuna FF. C More Live

7 mars, 12.30: IFK Göteborg - IK Sirius. C More Fotboll

Grupp 8:

22 februari, 14.30: IF Elfsborg - IK Brage. C More Fotboll

22 februari, 14.30: Oskarshamns AIK - Örebro SK. C More Live 5

29 februari, 16.30: Oskarshamns AIK - IF Elfsborg. C More Fotboll

29 februari, 16.30: Örebro SK - IK Brage. C More Live

8 mars, 16.30: IK Brage - Oskarshamns AIK. C More Fotboll

8 mars, 16.30: IF Elfsborg - Örebro SK. Sportkanalen