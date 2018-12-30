Foto: Bildbyrån

Den tidigare AIK-backen Jos Hooiveld, som vann guld med klubben säsongen 2009, väljer att avsluta sin aktiva karriär. Sista klubbadressen blev Orange County i USA.

Jos Hooiveld har en lång framgångsrik karriär bakom sig med spel i bland annat klubbar som Celtic, Köpenhamn, Southampton, Norwich, Twente men för oss svenskar minns vi nog hans första tid i AIK under säsong 2009 bäst.

Jos Hooiveld visade sig vara en jätte i försvaret och var högst bidragande till att Gnaget bara släppte in 20 mål det året.

Den andra sejouren i AIK (2015-2017) blev inte lika lyckad för backen som drogs med stora skadeproblem. Det blev bara drygt 20 matcher för Hooiveld den gången innan han lämnade för spel i holländska Twente.

Nu väljer alltså spelaren själv att avsluta karriären, sista klubbadress blev Orange County i USA.

Här nedan kan du läsa spelarens Instagram-inlägg om avskedet:

With 2019 coming up its a good time to change the known path and choose a different direction. Stepping out of my comfort zone and trying something new. Professional Football has been a part of my life since i was 18. 18 years later (17.5) it hurts to say goodbye to it. But all good things come to an end. It has given me everything I could wish for, but also it made me miss out on a lot. Ive been almost 12 years abroad and away from my mom dad and brother. Them I want to thank the most together with my girl and mother of my two children @anoukyve who followed me the last part of the journey everywhere. My life has been enriched by the football, I have seen so many places.. met so many people Im forever in debt with you Lady Football. I would like to say it was an honour every minute on the pitch wearing all the jerseys of my now favourite clubs. I cherish it forever. Most of the clubs I became a fan of for life and try to visit everytime i can. I couldnt have wished for more, same as the players I fought alongside with and even the ones that I fought against. I loved it, I hope Football can continue to be the sport I grew so fond of. For now thanks to every single person out there that made my Footballjourney an unforgettable one. To the young kids: enjoy every minute of it, in a wink of an eye its over and its you that writes it on instagram. ❤ love to you all.